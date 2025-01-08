Iran Holds Large-scale Air Defense Training As US-Zionist Threat Intensifies

Iran’s armed forces began a large-scale joint air defense exercise near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Isfahan province on Tuesday, state television reported.

The “Eqtedar” (Power) 1403 exercise was launched on the orders of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Commander Qader Rahimzadeh, IRIB TV said.

The first phase involves Aerospace Force units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducting “all-out point defense of the nuclear site against numerous aerial threats under tough electronic warfare conditions,” according to IRIB.

IRGC spokesman Ali-Mohammad Naeini said on Monday that the annual drills aim to maintain and improve military preparedness, counter potential military threats and acts of sabotage, and boost national morale.

The exercise comes after American news website Axios reported last week that U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan presented US President Joe Biden with options for a potential U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities “should the Iranians move towards a nuclear weapon before Jan. 20, 2025.”