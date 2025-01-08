Mohammed Al-Houthi: Israeli Entity Plans To Expand Occupation Into New Countries

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, stated that the temporary Israeli entity has prepared a plan to occupy new countries neighboring occupied Palestine.

In a post on his X account, Al-Houthi explained that the Israeli entity has published maps on some of its accounts as part of this plan.

He considered Jordan’s official condemnation of the publication as a positive indicator, highlighting an existing danger that could await implementation with the blessing of former US President Donald Trump.

He questioned, “Will there be an actual Arab movement to confront the plan, which includes the publication of some maps, and will Arab regimes take firm stances?”