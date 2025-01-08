US-British Aggression Targets Sana’a, Amran

The American-British aggression forces on Wednesday renewed their aerial attacks on the Republic of Yemen, launching seven airstrikes on the governorates of Sana’a and Amran.

A security source explained that the US-British aggression aircraft targeted the Jarbaan area in the Sanhan district in Sana’a with two airstrikes.

The source also pointed out that the aggression warplanes carried out five airstrikes on the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate.