51 Palestinians Killed In Six Israeli Massacres In Gaza Over The Past 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that 51 Palestinians were martyred and 78 others injured in six Israeli massacres over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added in its daily statistical report that 45,936 citizens were martyred and 109,274 others injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its war of genocide on the besieged enclave on October 7, 2023.

It added that many other casualties were still under the rubble of destroyed buildings or lying on roads and ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them.