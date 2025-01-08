Al-Murtadha Meets With UN Envoy In Sana’a

The Head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Major General Abdelqader Al-Murtadha, met with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and his accompanying team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

During the meeting, ways to make progress on the prisoners’ issue were discussed, particularly the completion of the deal that was agreed upon in Switzerland last year.

Al-Murtadha pointed out to the UN envoy the obstacles posed by the other party, which have led to delays in implementing the agreements made under the auspices of the United Nations.

He emphasized the necessity for the UN to use all means of pressure on them to fulfill their commitments.

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdelqader Al-Murtada, confirmed the full readiness to implement everything that has been agreed upon under the auspices of the United Nations and to participate in new rounds of negotiations that would lead to a deal including all prisoners based on the principle of “all for all.”

Al-Murtadha said, “We are keen on freeing all our prisoners,” emphasizing the political leadership in Sana’a’s commitment to resolving this humanitarian issue by releasing all prisoners, away from any other political considerations.

For his part, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, pointed out that the next step will be bringing both parties to the negotiation table in the coming days to bridge their differences and resolve the prisoners’ issue.

He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Prisoners’ Committee for their cooperation in addressing this humanitarian matter as a top priority.