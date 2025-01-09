UN Envoy Grundberg Concludes Three-Day Visit to Sana’a  

UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg departed Sana’a today after a three-day visit marked by high-level discussions with Yemeni officials. During his stay, Grundberg held meetings with Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahwi, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, and other key figures in the Government of Change and Construction.

Foreign Minister Amer emphasized Sana’a’s steadfast commitment to peace while rejecting any attempts to tie the peace process to unrelated regional issues. He reiterated Sana’a’s readiness to sign a comprehensive roadmap with Saudi Arabia, provided there are genuine intentions to end the conflict.

“The strategic choice for peace does not imply passivity in the face of provocations or escalations by other parties,” Amer stated. He underscored Sana’a’s focus on building relations with neighboring countries based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

Amer highlighted that Sana’a’s firm stance is a sign of strength rather than weakness, adding that bilateral relations founded on mutual respect remain resilient despite external pressures.

Grundberg’s visit comes amid renewed efforts to revive the peace process in Yemen, signaling a critical juncture in the region’s pursuit of stability.