Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Fatal Shooting Operation Near Qalqilya

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has claimed responsibility for the al-Funduq shooting operation near Qalqilya that resulted in the deaths of three Israeli settlers and injuries to several others on Monday.

In a statement issued Wednesday, al-Qassam revealed that the operation was conducted in collaboration with the al-Quds Brigades, the armed faction of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. The groups emphasized the significance of joint operations as a demonstration of unity and resilience among Palestinian Resistance factions against external threats.

The Brigades identified Jaafar Ahmad Dababsah, one of their commanders, as the mastermind behind the attack. They described the operation as a powerful message of cohesion on the battlefield.

Following the attack, Hamas issued a statement calling the operation a “heroic response” to alleged Israeli crimes and measures against Palestinians in the West Bank. The group vowed that the Resistance would persist despite intensified Israeli security efforts.