Civilian Injured in Saudi Border Attack on Saada Governorate

A civilian sustained injuries on Wednesday in a fresh attack by Saudi forces targeting border areas in Yemen’s Saada Governorate.

According to a security source in Saada, the assault took place in the Al-Sheikh area of the Munabbih border district. The source confirmed that the injured citizen was struck by Saudi gunfire.

The incident marks another escalation in the ongoing hostilities along the Yemeni-Saudi border, where such attacks have repeatedly endangered civilian lives.