Khamenei Warns Against U.S. Expansion in Iraq, Emphasizes Unity and Security

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, has reiterated the importance of Iraq’s security and prosperity for the benefit of Iran while warning against the illegal presence of U.S. forces in the Arab nation.

During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “The more prosperous and secure Iraq becomes, the greater the benefit for the Islamic Republic of Iran.” He commended Sudani’s efforts to bolster Iraq’s stability and development.

The Leader criticized the U.S. military presence in Iraq, labeling it illegal and detrimental to the interests of the Iraqi people and government. He warned of evidence pointing to U.S. attempts to expand its influence in the country and called for firm resistance against such moves.

Reflecting on Iraq’s recent history, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the failure of the U.S.-led coalition in effectively combating Daesh, noting that Iraq’s victory over the terrorist group was achieved through its own armed forces and the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd al-Sha’bi). He emphasized the importance of preserving and strengthening the Hashd al-Sha’bi as a vital source of power for Iraq.

The Leader also underscored the need for unity among Iraq’s diverse sects and ethnic groups, reinforcing the strong ties between the Iraqi government and its people.

Prime Minister Sudani, who was accompanied by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressed hope that agreements reached during his visit would deepen bilateral relations. He cited Iraq’s foundational strengths, including national unity, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and religious authority, as pillars of the nation’s power.

Sudani also addressed regional issues, reaffirming Iraq’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause in Gaza and Lebanon’s resistance, while advocating for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and the establishment of an inclusive government.