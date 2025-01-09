At Least 18 People Killed In Attack On Presidential Palace In Chad

At least 19 people, including 18 militants, were killed in an attack on the presidential palace in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, the AFP news agency reported, citing the Chadian government.

Earlier, the tchadinfos news outlet reported shots fired near the presidential palace in the center of N’Djamena. Security officials said unidentified gunmen attacked the palace, but the assault was quickly put down.

Chad’s Foreign Minister and Government Spokesperson, Abderaman Koulamallah, stated that security forces fully thwarted the attack and restored order.

Security forces deployed heavily around the presidential palace, blocking access roads with tanks and stationing armed personnel at key intersections.

Initially, rumors circulated that the attackers were members of Boko Haram, however, Koulamallah later denied this, saying the attack was “unlikely to be terrorism.”

The attackers reportedly dismounted from a trailer truck in front of the palace, stabbing four guards stationed outside. Then, the attackers entered the palace grounds, where they were “easily overpowered”, Chad’s FM said.

Tanks and police units have been deployed to the palace. Residents of the capital are also heading there for a rally in support of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.