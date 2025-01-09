70 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Enemy Bombings Across Gaza In The Past 24 Hours

The Israeli occupation’s relentless genocidal campaign in Gaza persists for the 461st day, massacring and maiming Palestinian civilians and families, overwhelmingly women and children.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed three massacres, killing 70 Palestinians and injuring 104 others, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in its daily report.

This raises the death toll, since October 7, 2023, to 46,006 Palestinians killed and 109,378 injured.

A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and the ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them, according to the report.