Revolution Leader: Enemy Efforts to Undermine Yemen on Multiple Fronts Have Failed

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, has declared the failure of enemy attempts to target Yemen militarily, economically, politically, and through media campaigns. In a speech addressing regional and international developments, including the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, Sayyid al-Houthi emphasized Yemen’s resilience and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

He commended the Yemeni people’s unity and steadfast participation in weekly rallies, which he described as a model for all Arab nations. He called on Yemenis to attend a million-strong rally in Sana’a and other regions, stressing the significance of mass mobilization as part of their jihad.

Highlighting recent military operations, Sayyid al-Houthi revealed that Yemeni forces had targeted Israeli positions in Palestine using hypersonic missiles and drones, impacting critical infrastructure and causing significant psychological and economic disruptions. He noted confrontations with the U.S. aircraft carrier “Truman,” forcing it to retreat, and detailed the escalating costs of Israel’s inability to intercept Yemeni missiles.

The leader also discussed the broader challenges faced by Palestine, condemning Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Aqsa Mosque. He criticized the Palestinian Authority for betraying its people by cooperating with Israel and called for unified Arab and Muslim support for the resistance in Gaza.

Sayyid al-Houthi emphasized the importance of Arab nations adopting a strong, proactive stance against Israeli and American aggression, warning against complacency and collaboration with these adversaries. He concluded by urging solidarity with Palestine and resilience against oppression, calling for action to counter Israel’s ambitions in the region.