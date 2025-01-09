Second Batch of “Al-Aqsa Flood” Training Courses Graduates At Saada University

The second batch of “Al-Aqsa Flood” training courses graduated today from Saada University, with practical training on handling various types of weapons and executing tasks required by the Popular Mobilization Forces.

As part of the military cultural course organized by Saada University and the University Student Forum, in collaboration with the Popular Mobilization in the governorate and with 400 students taking part, the participants gained in-depth theoretical and hands-on knowledge in military combat and weaponry.

Through field training, the trainees demonstrated the skills they gained in handling various types of weapons, as well as geography and performing tasks faced by the Popular Mobilization Forces in combat against the enemy.

The courses aim to raise awareness and preparedness for any aggressive escalation against the country, enhance resilience in the face of aggression, and support Gaza and the Palestinian cause.

The participants expressed their satisfaction with joining the course, which builds the community spiritually, culturally, militarily, and securely, in various fields.

They expressed their commitment to actively join the Popular Mobilization Forces in the “Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad” battle, supporting the Palestinian people and their courageous resistance, as well as confronting the American, Zionist, and British enemies.