50 Palestinians Martyred in Gaza Amid Escalating Zionist Raids

A Palestinian medical source in Gaza reported on Monday that 50 Palestinians have been martyred since dawn in the ongoing Zionist raids targeting multiple areas of the Gaza Strip. These deaths add to the grim toll of the aggression that has continued for 465 days.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, six massacres were carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, resulting in the martyrdom of 51 individuals and the injury of 78 others. The relentless assaults by land, sea, and air have devastated residential neighborhoods and displaced thousands under the constant threat of destruction.

Since the onset of the aggression on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 46,584, with the majority being women and children. An additional 109,731 people have been injured, with many victims still trapped under rubble or stranded on roads due to the inability of ambulance and rescue teams to access affected areas.

This incomplete toll highlights the catastrophic humanitarian crisis unfolding in the besieged Gaza Strip, as the Israeli occupation continues its military campaign unabated.