The American and British-led aggression against Yemen marked its first anniversary, leaving the aggressors grappling with failure and frustration as Yemen turned the tide in its favor.

On January 12, 2024, the United States deployed aircraft carriers and warships to launch airstrikes on Yemen, choosing the symbolic first Friday of Rajab for the assault. According to Yemen’s leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, this timing held strategic and ideological significance. He argued that the aggression aimed to distract from Israel’s actions in Palestine, particularly its campaign against Gaza, and to weaken Yemen due to its faith-driven stance and opposition to Zionist oppression.

Yemen’s Preparedness and Resolve

Despite America’s belief that its aggression would secure Israeli maritime routes and intimidate Yemen, Sayyed al-Houthi expressed confidence, stating:

“If the confrontation is directly with the U.S., Britain, and Israel, it is more welcomed. We rely on God and face them with courage.”

This declaration set the tone for Yemen’s defiance, demonstrating unparalleled resilience. Within three months, U.S. naval movements in the Red Sea receded, with American ships resorting to distant, costlier routes. Insurance costs for individual vessels skyrocketed to $50 million, a first in U.S. history, underscoring the challenges of the Yemeni resistance.

Standing Firm with Gaza

As U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought to intimidate Yemen through the creation of the so-called “Prosperity Guard” coalition, Sayyed al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support for Gaza. He warned Arab and Western countries against serving U.S. and Israeli interests, emphasizing that any aggression against Yemen would provoke decisive retaliation.

“Do not let America drag you into a quagmire,” he advised. “It is disgraceful for any Arab nation to align with Israel against Gaza or Yemen.”

Striking Back: Tactical and Symbolic Victories

Yemen’s military achievements left Washington and its allies astonished. The development of advanced weaponry, including the Palestine 1 missile in June 2024, showcased Yemen’s ingenuity. Targeting American aircraft carriers like the USS Eisenhower and USS Abraham Lincoln with precision strikes proved Yemen’s capability to challenge global superpowers.

Notably, the USS Eisenhower retreated after being hit by seven cruise missiles and four drones. Its relocation to the northern Red Sea marked a strategic withdrawal, emphasizing Yemen’s dominance in the region.

Sayyed al-Houthi declared, “These successful strikes show that Yemen’s forces, despite lacking the technological resources of superpowers, have developed capabilities that leave even the most advanced militaries struggling to respond.”

A Year of Lessons for America

The anniversary of the aggression highlighted America’s failure to achieve its objectives. Instead of safeguarding Israeli interests, U.S. naval forces found themselves in retreat. Yemen’s strikes reached unprecedented distances, extending to the Indian Ocean, leaving American military officials perplexed.

Sayyed al-Houthi attributed Yemen’s resilience to divine support and the steadfastness of its people. “Our faith-driven stance, combined with continuous development of our military capabilities, has enabled us to confront and defeat a technologically superior enemy,” he said.

A Message to the Aggressors

As the year concluded, Yemen delivered a clear message: the aggression has backfired, and any resolution must align with Yemen’s terms—most importantly, ending Israel’s blockade and aggression against Gaza. The U.S. and its allies face a harsh reality: Yemen’s defiance has become an emblem of resistance, altering the regional power dynamic in favor of justice and sovereignty.