Egyptian political activist and analyst Samah Askhar highlighted that Cairo is fully aware the United States and its European allies, not Yemen, are responsible for the ongoing crisis in international shipping routes. He emphasized that Washington has tied the passage of international vessels through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the security of Israeli ships.

In a series of posts on the social media platform “X” on Tuesday, Askhar pointed to Western and Israeli attempts to drag Egypt into a direct confrontation with Yemeni forces under the pretext of safeguarding international navigation and securing the Suez Canal. He stressed that Egypt will not condemn Yemen’s operations targeting Israeli vessels, framing them as part of a broader solidarity effort to alleviate the suffering of Gaza and seek justice for the victims of war crimes.

Askhar argued there is widespread Arab support for Yemen’s actions, reflecting a unified stance against holding Yemen responsible for the maritime crisis. This consensus was evident in the refusal of Red Sea nations, including Egypt, to criticize Yemen’s operations. “Blaming Yemen for the international navigation crisis would not be wise and would undermine Arab solidarity with Palestine,” he asserted.

The Egyptian analyst also noted that Israeli ships passing through the Suez Canal account for less than 1% of the total maritime traffic, primarily servicing ports like Ashkelon, Haifa, and Jaffa. Askhar accused the U.S. of militarizing the Red Sea by amassing multinational fleets in collaboration with Britain and spreading fear in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This has forced ships to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope, exerting pressure on Egypt to weaken Arab unity and push for military action against Yemen.

He further explained that Washington’s strategy aimed to rally international support for a broader coalition to protect Israeli ships while inciting internal conflict in Yemen. However, neither objective has been achieved, leaving the U.S. accused of disrupting maritime navigation in the Red Sea by Egyptian officials.

Askhar emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong Arab presence in major maritime chokepoints to counter Western and Israeli influence. He argued that Yemen’s resilience could become a strategic asset for the Arab world, strengthening its position against American imperialism.

“Supporting efforts to undermine Yemen would be self-defeating,” he said, adding that Yemen’s goals align closely with the broader aspirations of Arab nations. He concluded by stating that Yemen’s perseverance could serve as a critical strategic advantage for Arab nations in the future.

source almasirah website