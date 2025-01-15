16 new Zionist violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, raising the total to 520

The Zionist enemy “army” committed 16 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon today, Tuesday, bringing the total number of violations since the agreement came into effect 49 days ago to 520 violations.

According to the news reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, the Zionist violations of the agreement today were concentrated in the capital Beirut, and the districts of Bint Jbeil and Marjeyoun in Nabatieh.

The violations included incursions into Lebanese areas, bombings and storming of homes, drone raids, roadblocks, combing operations with machine guns, and throwing sound bombs.

In the capital Beirut and its southern suburbs, a Zionist drone was observed flying at low altitude. In Marjeyoun district, the Zionist enemy “army” penetrated the areas of Al-Mufilha and Ras Al-Dahr west of the town of Mays Al-Jabal, where it raided and stormed residential homes and destroyed their contents.

The Zionist enemy “army” also carried out 3 waves of house demolition operations in the center of the same town, in addition to combing operations with machine guns.

In Bint Jbeil district, a Zionist armored force consisting of tanks and military vehicles penetrated the town of Aitaroun, where a bulldozer cut off a number of roads inside the town and raised dirt barriers in it.

The Zionist enemy “army” also threw a number of sound bombs, carried out a combing operation with medium machine guns, and burned and destroyed homes in a number of neighborhoods in the town.

In the same district, the Zionist enemy “army” carried out a systematic bombing operation of a number of homes in the town of Aita Al-Shaab, the echoes of which were heard in several areas of the district.

The movement of Zionist infantry forces was also monitored in the forest of the town of Abu Laban.