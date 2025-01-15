Al-Aqsa support committee reviews mobilization efforts, progress in supporting Gaza

The Supreme Committee for Supporting al-Aqsa, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Miftah, held its weekly meeting on Wednesday to review progress on key initiatives aimed at supporting Gaza.

The committee discussed the success of its mobilization, awareness campaigns, and economic boycott efforts in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and the people of Gaza, who are enduring a brutal war by Israeli forces, supported by the U.S., U.K., and NATO.

The committee commended the significant achievements made through these efforts and praised the popular support reflecting the Yemeni people’s commitment to their values and faith.

It emphasized the need to intensify these efforts to expand support for Gaza and prepare for potential threats to Yemen’s security and sovereignty.

The committee also celebrated the Yemeni armed forces’ recent military operations, including successful strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” and Israeli military targets, such as the Israeli Ministry of Defense and a power station in Umm al-Rashrash.

The committee expressed admiration for the Palestinian resistance’s brave actions in Gaza, highlighting their military successes against Israeli forces.

A call was made for widespread participation in the upcoming million-strong marches set for this Friday afternoon in Al-Sabeen Square, as well as in other governorates, under the slogan “With Gaza, our struggle is escalating until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”

The committee praised the Yemeni people’s remarkable resilience during last Friday’s marches, which continued despite air raids by the American-Israeli-British coalition.