Gaza Death Toll From Israel’s Deadly Aggression Rises To 46,707

The Gaza Health Ministry announced in its daily report that 62 Palestinians were killed and 253 others were injured as the IOF committed six massacres across the Strip over the past 24 hours.

A large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads, the ministry said.

The health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks climbed to 46,707 Palestinians and 110,012 injured since October 7, 2023.

Since the early hours of Wednesday, 26 Palestinians were killed, 17 of whom in central and southern Gaza, as the Israeli occupation’s genocidal war persists for the 467th day.