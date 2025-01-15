Yemeni Armed Forces Target US Aircraft Carrier “Truman” For Sixth Time

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that they had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and a number of its warships in the northern Red Sea.

The military statement, which was read by the military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, confirmed that the missile force and the unmanned air force carried out the joint military operation with a number of winged missiles and drones during the enemy’s attempt to carry out operations to target Yemen.

He pointed out that this targeting of the carrier is the sixth since its arrival in the Red Sea, confirming that the operation successfully achieved its goals.

The armed forces reaffirmed that they are ready for any American or Israeli escalation and that they continue to perform their duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people and that their operations will not stop unless the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.