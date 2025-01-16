Mossad and Arab rulers. Betrayal of thrones and usurpation of will

It is no coincidence that some political leaders in the Arab world welcome the opening of embassies and the signing of security and economic cooperation agreements with Israel, as these moves do not reflect the will of their people as much as they are a response to external pressure or to serve their narrow personal interests.

These submissive and humiliating policies only deepen the division within our Arab peoples and facilitate more Israeli domination and control over the region’s resources. The Israeli Mossad, whose security services were harnessed to suppress the resistance defending the Palestinian people.

Here, the question arises, how can we accept that it is supposed to be a shield for its people, turning into a poisoned dagger in the side of its people, nation and national security? The Zionist entity no longer needs to recruit agents to spy and collect information for its benefit, but went beyond that until this Zionist apparatus became the guide and commander of some rulers and intelligence services of some Arab countries, after its penetration reached the top of the pyramid of the ruling regime, it succeeded in recruiting some Arab elites and leaders by exploiting their weaknesses, whether financial or personal.

It may not be understood that those who swore to protect the homeland will turn into agents of the Mossad!

The results of this penetration and betrayal have become more evident through the facilitation of these regimes and their complicity with the Zionist entity to continue its projects and destabilize the entire region.

Their exploitation of their positions for personal gain and building hidden relations with an apparatus known for its history of committing crimes against the Arab nation is certainly an unforgivable betrayal, especially after the Zionist enemy published the alleged historical map, which included large areas of Arab countries, printing and non-printing presses, and this map is considered by the enemy as one of the interim goals to reach the alleged “Israel” grand map.

Many of us believed that these leaders were put in office to be an impregnable bulwark against enemy aggressions and to protect their lands and peoples, but the shocking and unexpected surprise is that some of these leaders were in fact aiding and supporting the Israeli occupation forces, skillfully implementing the Mossad’s plans to spread chaos and division among Arab societies, turning into docile tools in the hands of the Israeli Mossad.

These rulers, who have turned a blind eye to the Palestinian cause and are determined to normalize with the enemy, turn their backs on the suffering of the Palestinian people and all the crimes committed against them on a daily basis, a sea of spilled blood, stolen rights, and usurped land, all while shaking hands with the murderers coldly and disdainfully, and this is what is happening before the peoples of our nation in their contemporary reality.

Silence is no longer possible or acceptable, the Arab peoples must realize that their fate cannot remain hostage to the hands of a handful of rulers who are loyal to the enemy, indifferent to the destruction they inflict on their homelands, it is time to restore the collective will, stand in the face of every traitor and laggard, and work to build free societies, in which leaders rely on integrity, transparency and justice, away from interference and employment of the enemies of the nation, unless the fate of the peoples of those printing countries will undoubtedly be similar to what is happening. In some Arab countries, oppression, abuse and confiscation of all their capabilitie

source almasirah website