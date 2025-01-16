Raids.. So the squares were full.

Violence, glory and steadfastness are not just public slogans echoed in the squares, nor are they just words written on walls or written in the pages of books, newspapers and magazines.

Rather, vigour, glory and fortitude are acts that embody great value when confronting the most powerful power in the world, that oppressive and arrogant force, where fortitude and determination remain firm, not shaken by raids, sophisticated weapons or dragging armies.

Although you do not have the advanced and sophisticated power of the enemies, nor an economy comparable to theirs, you have one thing that gave you all this fortitude and vigor that conquered this mighty power, and it is the weapon of faith and truth that they do not carry, do not possess, and will never possess.

This was evident and witnessed by the enemy before the friend in their blind aggressive bombardment in the vicinity of the Seventy Square in the holy capital Sana’a, which is crowded with the great Yemeni million crowds, which remained steadfast until the end of the mass march. They are the steadfast and steadfast masses in their rightful position, supporting Palestine for about a year and more.

The position of the Yemeni people on the issue of their continued standing with Gaza has been expressed in support of them through their violence, glory, steadfastness and steadfastness in the Seventy Square, whose surroundings have been bombed by a triple evil bombardment by America, Britain and Israel. However, no one was intimidated or confused, and those who had stumbled on participation rushed to join their children and neighbours to make a difference in the arena.

What happened in Seventy Square, last Friday, was something that stunned and terrified the enemies, because they witnessed a resilience and violence the likes of which they had never witnessed, and they were the ones who, as soon as the sirens sounded from a simple projectile, the big and the small rushed to their fortified burrows.

By the right of this violence that we have witnessed and everyone has seen, we cannot describe it, no matter how beautiful and eloquent words we use, but it is fully reflected in the words of the great poet of Yemen Al-Bardouni, who described this steadfastness before it occurred in his poetic house, which I think was dedicated to this popular violence in the seventy, where he said:

“Let them bomb, I’m not a canteen

And let them be violent, you are more violent

And to rally, you know.

The scary ones are more scary

They have iron and fire…

They are weaker than straw.”

source almasirah website