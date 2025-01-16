The doctrine of resistance is not shaken by the loss of a leader or part of the axis

The Zionist entity, America and those in the axis of America and the entity think that the elimination of the leaders of the resistance, or that the defeat and overthrow of a party or part of the axis of resistance will eliminate or weaken the resistance, and achieve victory, stability and survival for the entity, and there is no doubt that this belief is due to the enemy’s ignorance of the mentality and doctrine of the leaders and the public of the resistance and the strategy they follow in confrontation and resistance.

So that everyone understands the doctrine of resistance, I will give a simple example of what happened in Karbala 1400 years ago, where the resistance was exterminated under the leadership of Imam Hussein – peace be upon him – who was martyred in this confrontation and beheaded, and even those who were with him from the children were killed and there was only a small child left of Hussein’s family and companions who left him because they believed that he would not survive and would not live, because of his illness and his weak and exhausted body structure, which is Imam Al-Sajjad Ali bin Al-Hussein – peace be upon him – and women were taken Sabaya.

Of course, this was in the eyes of the army increases a crushing victory, and from a military and strategic perspective annihilation and erasure of the resistance by 100%, but what happened for those who carry the doctrine of resistance is a victory for blood on the sword and the beginning of a great revolution and the beginning of the end of the tyrants and the state of Bani Umayyah, and did not shake the confidence, faith and certainty of the resistance public with the victory of God and the destruction of tyrants and arrogant, and was adopted, nurtured and supported that sick child to become an imam and leader of the resistance, and repeated loss and extermination against the resistance, but tyrants and arrogant also fell and went to the dustbins of history, The owners of just and fair causes lived with their beliefs and resistance to injustice, arrogance and deviation, and those great people who faced tyrants and arrogant people were immortalized with their blood when they ran out of other means.

Based on this approach and project, the axis of resistance is moving, and with this mentality and belief, they confront and believe that if there is only one individual left who believes in the necessity of resistance and confrontation, this would constitute a victory for the cause and the project. By the grace of God, we have never been so strong, abundant, confident in God, and with the understanding and awareness that we are in today.

source almasirah website