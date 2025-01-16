Hamas confirms commitment to ceasefire agreement announced by mediators

The leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Izzat al-Rishq, confirmed the movement’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza announced by the mediators on Wednesday evening, stressing that the movement “rejects the Zionist policy of evasion and procrastination.”

Al-Rishq said via his channel on the Telegram platform, today, Thursday: The movement is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators yesterday.

This comes after the office of the Prime Minister of the Zionist entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed today, Thursday, that Hamas is backing down from the understandings and creating a crisis at the last minute that prevents reaching an agreement.

Netanyahu’s office claimed, in a statement, that Hamas “is backing down from the explicit understandings it reached with the mediators and “Israel”, in an attempt at blackmail at the last minute.” He added: “Israel” “will not set a date for the meeting of the Council of Ministers and the government until the mediators announce that Hamas has agreed to all the details of the agreement.”