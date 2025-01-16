Yemen Reaffirms Its Firm and Principled Stance on Palestine

In his weekly addresses, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s revolution, has consistently reiterated Yemen’s unwavering and principled stance on the Palestinian cause. Rooted in faith and humanity, this position transcends mere emotion, aligning instead with the broader struggle of “The Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad.”

Since the onset of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, Yemen has actively confronted the American-British-Zionist coalition. Al-Houthi emphasizes Yemen’s readiness to escalate operations, including sea-based actions and strikes on military targets in occupied Palestine, employing missiles and drones to counter any provocation by American, British, or Zionist forces.

The Palestinian struggle has historically faced dual challenges: the Zionist occupation backed by Western powers and the betrayal from Arab and Islamic regimes. These betrayals are marked by a growing trend of normalization with Israel, starting with Egypt’s peace treaty in the 1970s, followed by Jordan, and recently, Gulf nations such as the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, which has nearly completed this process.

This normalization reflects a broader moral and political decline within the Arab world, fueled by Western interventions that dismantled the concept of unified Arab action. Consequently, the Palestinian cause was relegated from its priority status—until the pivotal “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation on October 7, 2023. This event reinvigorated resistance efforts, challenging decades of systematic suppression by Arab regimes.

Amid this landscape, Yemen has stood as a rare supporter of Palestine, providing tangible backing through targeted strikes against Zionist military positions. Yemeni leadership calls upon Arab nations to reconsider their complicity, warning of the broader regional implications should the Zionist entity prevail.

This steadfast position underscores Yemen’s commitment to justice and resistance in the face of occupation and oppression.