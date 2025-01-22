Civil Defense Recovers 153 Palestinian Bodies From Gaza Rubble After Ceasefire

The Civil Defense in Gaza has recovered the bodies of 153 Palestinian martyrs buried under rubble since the ceasefire came into effect on Sunday.

In its latest update, the Civil Defense reported recovering five bodies from the Gaza and North Governorates and another five from the southern governorates of the Strip. Rescue operations continue as officials work to locate additional victims of the devastation.

The ceasefire, which began on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Jerusalem time, ended 470 days of relentless aggression. The conflict left a staggering 150,000 Palestinians dead and over 10,000 still missing, with many presumed trapped beneath the ruins of destroyed buildings.

The aftermath of the hostilities highlights the immense human and infrastructural toll on the Gaza Strip, with recovery efforts now a race against time to bring closure to countless grieving families.