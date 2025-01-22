Sana’a University Hosts Mass Rally Celebrating Gaza’s “Historic Victory”

Sana’a University marked the conclusion of its 15-month-long weekly actions in solidarity with Gaza by hosting a mass rally under the slogan, “In honor of our weekly marches supporting Gaza, you are not alone, and you will never be alone.”

The rally brought together university leaders, academics, staff, and students, who raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags in a show of unity and celebration of what they described as Gaza’s historic victory over Israeli-American aggression. Participants expressed gratitude to God for the triumph, which they regarded as a divine intervention leading to the defeat of Israeli and American forces.

During the rally, attendees reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, pledging continued support until all of Palestine is liberated and the Israeli occupation ends.

A statement issued at the event praised the Palestinian resistance, including fighters from Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and other factions, for their unwavering sacrifices and patience. The statement honored Palestinian leaders and martyrs, including Ismail Haniyeh and Yehya Sinwar, and paid tribute to the resilience of Gaza’s people who endured atrocities during the conflict.

The statement also acknowledged the contributions of regional allies, including Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Iraqi resistance forces, for their support of Palestine. Additionally, it highlighted the influence of the late Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, whose teachings shaped Yemen’s commitment to resistance and resilience.

The rally concluded with a pledge to continue supporting Gaza and confronting any external threats or diversions from the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Yemen’s readiness to face future challenges in solidarity with Palestine.