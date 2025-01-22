Al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank: “We Have Established Operations Rooms for Coordinated Resistance”

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Wednesday the formation of operations rooms in the West Bank to enhance coordination with Palestinian resistance factions. The group emphasized their continued readiness to confront Israeli forces and warned of intensified resistance efforts.

In a statement, the Brigades highlighted their active role since the battle for Jenin, noting, “Our heroes have ambushed Zionist enemy forces and military vehicles. What we will reveal at the end of this battle will prove that the image of victory the enemy failed to secure in Gaza will remain elusive in the West Bank.”

The group disclosed the deployment of new ground-based and guided explosive devices, with recent attacks on military jeeps in Qabatiya and Tamoun serving as stark warnings to Israeli forces. They referred to the operation in Qalqilya, which targeted a hotel, as evidence that “our reach extends everywhere.”

The Al-Quds Brigades confirmed the establishment of operations rooms to coordinate efforts with the Al-Qassam Brigades and other resistance groups, such as the Youth of Revenge and Liberation, enhancing joint field operations across the region.

The statement also accused the Palestinian Authority of collaborating with Israeli forces by targeting wounded fighters in towns, medical centers, and hospitals. “Their actions tarnish their image in light of the sacrifices of our people,” the Brigades declared.

Reassuring their supporters, the Al-Quds Brigades affirmed that their fighters remain resilient, stating, “Our morale is high, and the army that failed to claim victory in Gaza will face only defeat in the West Bank. The streets and camps of the West Bank will send the enemy’s leaders and soldiers back in coffins.”

The declaration underscores the growing coordination among Palestinian resistance factions and signals an intensification of armed resistance efforts in the West Bank, presenting new challenges for Israeli forces.