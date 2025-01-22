Sana’a Commemorates the Martyrdom of Leader Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi

Sana’a hosted a significant event today to honor the martyrdom of Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, founder of Yemen’s Quranic movement, under the theme: “The Martyr Leader, the Symbol of Our Steadfastness and Victory.”

The event saw the participation of Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, a member of the Supreme Political Council, and Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, alongside senior officials, scholars, and international supporters.

A Legacy of Resistance and Quranic Principles

Dr. bin Habtoor conveyed greetings from the Supreme Political Council, expressing pride in the martyr leader’s role in establishing a movement rooted in Quranic values. He praised Sayyed Hussein’s vision in awakening Yemenis to the threats posed by Zionist and imperialist agendas, particularly regarding Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

He emphasized that genuine change occurs when nations remain steadfast in their faith and committed to defending their sacred sites, criticizing some Arab leaders for enabling foreign powers to advance their agendas.

Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi highlighted the martyr leader’s enduring impact, noting that his vision laid the foundation for a movement that has grown into a regional and international force capable of resisting aggression from some of the most powerful nations.

Al-Rahwi praised Yemen’s missile and naval forces for their resilience and reaffirmed Yemen’s support for the oppressed in Gaza, warning that any escalation by the Israeli enemy would be met with decisive Yemeni retaliation.

Global Recognition of the Quranic Project

Mr. Dhifallah al-Shami, speaking on behalf of Ansarullah’s political bureau, emphasized the martyr leader’s pivotal role in presenting the Quranic project as a framework for liberation from subjugation. Al-Shami called for unity within Yemen and across the Islamic world to confront Zionist and imperialist threats.

International scholars contributed to the commemoration through video messages, praising the martyr leader’s vision. Dr. Nour Eddine Abu al-Haya from Algeria, Dr. Wissam Aziz from Iraq, and Dr. Naseeb Hoteit from Lebanon commended the resistance movements inspired by Sayyed Hussein’s teachings, highlighting their success in challenging Zionist and American agendas.

A Call for Vigilance and Resistance

The event concluded with a collective call for continued vigilance and resistance against external aggression. Leaders and participants stressed that the Yemeni people, inspired by the martyr leader’s legacy, remain committed to upholding values of faith, dignity, and independence.

The martyr leader’s vision continues to guide Yemen’s struggle for justice and freedom, serving as a beacon of hope and resistance for oppressed nations worldwide.