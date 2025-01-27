Abdulsalam Praises Palestinian Resilience, Reaffirms Support for Liberation

In a statement, he lauded the recent “Flood of Return” to northern Gaza, calling it a powerful demonstration of the Palestinians’ resolve to reclaim their land and reject displacement efforts.

Abdulsalam described the “Flood of Return” as a “resounding popular message,” showcasing the Palestinian people’s unbreakable attachment to their homeland. “This movement underscores their steadfast rejection of the displacement project and their determination to defend their rights,” he said.

He extended his congratulations to the people of Gaza, commending their ability to endure what he called “one of the most criminal and brutal wars.” Abdulsalam emphasized that this triumph reflects the strength of the Palestinian will against Israeli aggression.

Reaffirming Yemen’s solidarity with Palestine, Abdulsalam stated, “Yemen will always stand by the Palestinian cause until full liberation is achieved.” He expressed pride in the shared struggle, highlighting Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestinian resistance in all forms.

Abdulsalam noted the global recognition of the sacrifices made by the people of Gaza and southern Lebanon. “The entire world stands in reverence and admiration for their steadfastness, which has defied the arsenal of Israeli aggression, despite its backing by the United States,” he said.

He underscored that true peace can only be realized through the complete return of Palestinians to their land and the liberation of Islamic holy sites from Zionist occupation. “The liberation of these sacred places is essential for achieving justice and real peace,” he concluded.

This statement comes as Yemen continues to voice its support for Palestinian resistance amidst escalating regional tensions.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to the northern part of the war-wracked Gaza Strip after a deal was reached between Hamas and Israel over exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

It was announced that Hamas has agreed to release female Israeli captive Arbel Yehud and two others by Friday and provided information on the conditions of those set to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Gazans describe the return as historic, saying this is a victorious day. The displaced Palestinians had been stranded behind Israeli military barriers despite the ceasefire.

source Almasirah website