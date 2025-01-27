Lebanese Nation’s Strong Will, Spirit ‘Most Powerful Weapons’ of Resistance: Hezbollah

In a statement on Sunday evening, Hezbollah described January 26 as a “Glorious Day of God” and a “majestic scene of honor and dignity crafted by the people of Resistance.”

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli forces killed 22 people in south Lebanon on Sunday as a deadline for their withdrawal passed and thousands of people tried to return to their homes.

Hezbollah went on to commend the resilience of Lebanese people, highlighting their close connection to their homeland, their firm attachment to every inch of Lebanon’s soil, their steadfast role as guardians of national sovereignty, and their unwavering resilience against all threats and acts of aggression.

“Since 2000, this scene has repeated itself. Through their heroic resistance, our people continue to drive out the enemy, reaffirming once again that there is no place for an occupier in this blessed land, watered by the blood of martyrs,” the statement added.

Hezbollah lauded the powerful symbolism of returning residents and their carrying images of martyrs and the group’s flags as a testament to perseverance, steadfastness and victory.

“This unyielding will and indomitable spirit form the strongest weapon of the Resistance,” the statement noted. It also recalled the words of late Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who described this strength as an “unconquerable point of power.”

The Lebanese resistance group reiterated that Hezbollah remains loyal to the sacrifices of its martyrs and that no force, irrespective of its might, can withstand the blessed popular wave seeking liberation and ultimate defeat of the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

Hezbollah also underscored the outstanding value of the “Army-People-Resistance” equation, describing it as a tangible reality.

This unity shields Lebanon from the treachery of its enemies, and is embodied daily through the sacrifices of its people, it stated.

Hezbollah also called on the entire Lebanese society to stand united with their southern compatriots, reaffirm the values of national solidarity, and strive together for true sovereignty defined by liberation and victory.

The resistance group finally urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its violations and crimes, and to ensure its full withdrawal from Lebanese territories.

As per the ceasefire agreement reached in November, Israeli forces had to leave Lebanon within 60 days, by January 26, in return for Hezbollah’s evacuation of the Litani River – about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border – and dismantling any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Since the start of the agreement though, the occupation forces have been conducting near-daily attacks on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire, including airstrikes across the Arab country.

On January 10, Lebanon complained to the UN Security Council over Israeli acts of aggression on agricultural lands and livestock in the southern part of the country in violation of the truce agreement.

Hezbollah has put on the Lebanese government the onus to ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli military forces from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said Lebanon is committed to the ceasefire deal, but that Israel had turned against it with US support.

Lebanon said on Monday it would extend a ceasefire deal with Israel until mid-February, even though the Israeli military failed to meet a deadline to withdraw its troops and killed nearly two dozen people in the south of the country.

source Almasirah website