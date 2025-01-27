Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 47,306 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

The death toll from the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 47,306 martyrs, with 111,483 wounded, the majority of whom are children and women, since the escalation began on October 7, 2023.

According to the “Palestine Today Agency,” the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in its latest statistical update that over the past 72 hours, 23 additional martyrs—14 bodies recovered from under the rubble, five individuals who succumbed to their wounds, and four newly reported martyrs—were added to the toll, alongside 11 injured individuals who arrived at hospitals in the Strip.

The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped beneath rubble or on roads inaccessible to rescue teams, as ambulance and civil defense crews face immense challenges in reaching them.

Despite the ceasefire now entering its eighth day, tensions remain high. The Zionist enemy government has violated the truce agreement by barring displaced residents in southern Gaza from returning to the north. The justification provided was the failure to hand over a female soldier captured as part of the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal.

This ongoing aggression continues to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with countless families grieving the loss of loved ones and thousands struggling with severe injuries and displacement.