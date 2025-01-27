Gaza Government Accuses Israeli Occupation of Violating Ceasefire Agreement

The government media office in Gaza accused the Zionist occupation on Sunday of evading its commitments under the recently agreed ceasefire, alleging deliberate procrastination, disruption, and obstruction of implementation.

In an official statement, the media office stated, “The Israeli occupation continues to evade the ceasefire agreement and persistently obstructs the implementation of its obligations, including its pledge to withdraw forces from the ‘Netzarim’ axis after the Palestinian resistance handed over four Israeli female soldiers.”

The statement emphasized that despite the Palestinian resistance fulfilling part of the agreement, the occupation has refused to honor its commitments, maintaining its policy of delay and hesitation.

“This blatant evasion exposes the arrogance and lack of credibility of the Israeli occupation,” the statement read, describing the situation as “a flagrant disregard for efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

The media office highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by the closure of the ‘Netzarim’ corridor, which tens of thousands of residents desperately await to reopen. “The ongoing closure has exacerbated the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, leaving children, women, the elderly, and patients facing critical shortages of essential supplies,” the statement added, calling it a “deliberate humanitarian crime” and an extension of the ongoing war of genocide.

The government media office held the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the dire humanitarian repercussions of its actions, urging the international community to pressure Israel into fulfilling its obligations and addressing the urgent needs of the Palestinian population.