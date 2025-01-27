UNRWA Warns of Alarming Humanitarian Crisis in Northern West Bank Amid Escalation

The Director of UNRWA Affairs in the occupied West Bank sounded the alarm on Sunday over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the northern West Bank, particularly in Jenin camp, which has witnessed a near-total displacement of residents in recent weeks.

In a statement, the UNRWA official said, “The military escalation and worsening security conditions have caused a mass exodus of families from Jenin camp, directly disrupting daily life.”

The statement highlighted that educational activities in UNRWA schools have been suspended due to the escalation, and health services in the camp have been halted as access has become nearly impossible under the current circumstances.

The crisis is compounded by the continued Zionist aggression in Jenin and its camp, now in its sixth consecutive day. The assault has resulted in the martyrdom of 15 citizens, the injury and arrest of dozens, and widespread destruction of property, public infrastructure, and essential services, including water and electricity networks.

This escalation has left thousands of families displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance as the situation in the northern West Bank remains dire.