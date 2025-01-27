Al-Qassam Brigades Welcome Return of Northern Gaza Residents After 15 Months of Displacement

Fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas,” greeted displaced residents returning to northern Gaza on Monday, marking an emotional end to 15 months of displacement and destruction.

According to footage shared by activists on the website *Palestine Online*, Al-Qassam members were seen waving to the returning residents, offering sweets, and engaging warmly with the people. Many of the displaced exchanged greetings with the fighters, and several took commemorative photos.

In a statement, Hamas celebrated the return as “a victory for our people and a declaration of failure and defeat for the occupation’s displacement plans.”

The ceasefire agreement, which facilitated the safe return of residents, saw hundreds of thousands begin their journey back to the northern Gaza Valley on Monday morning, bringing hope and relief to the devastated region.