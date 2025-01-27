Al-Houthi Condemns Israeli Aggression on Civilians Returning to Southern Lebanon

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, has strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians attempting to return to their villages in southern Lebanon.

In a statement shared on the “X” platform, al-Houthi extended his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and the resistance forces, expressing solidarity with the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks.

Al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, emphasizing the nation’s right to protect its land and its people against aggression. The statement comes amid widespread international condemnation of the Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon.