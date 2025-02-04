Hezbollah Denounces Australia’s Unjust Sanctions on Secretary General Sheikh Qassem`

“This oppressive decision lacks any legal or moral basis and represents a blatant bias in favor of the Zionist entity, providing cover for its aggression and terrorism,” the statement read.

“The peoples of the world have witnessed the massacres and crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon. They now fully understand who the real terrorist is, who engages in genocide and war crimes, and who provides political and legal cover for these massacres, sharing responsibility for them.”

The Australian state should have punished the Zionist murderers and stood by the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine, according to Hezbollah statement.

Hezbollah affirmed that this decision will not affect the morale of the loyal resistance people in Lebanon, nor will it impact Hezbollah’s stance, its natural right to resist, defend its country and people, and stand with the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Instead, it will only strengthen its determination and steadfastness to continue the path of confronting the occupier, Hezbollah statement concluded.

Source: Almasirah Website