Sayyed Abdulmalik: Al-Sammad’s Martyrdom Was a Major Inspiration for Our People’s Sacrifice and Steadfastness

In a speech on Sunday marking the martyrdom anniversary of President Saleh Al-Sammad, Sayyed Abdulmalik praised Deif’s pivotal role in strengthening the resistance and commended his sacrifices in the ongoing battle against Israeli aggression.

He emphasized the resilience of the Al-Qassam Brigades during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, highlighting how their steadfastness had preserved hard-won achievements by Allah’s grace.

Speaking about the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad, Sayyed Abdulmalik expressed his pride in Al-Sammad’s memory, praising Al-Sammad’s leadership during the peak of the US-Saudi aggression. He emphasized his role in uniting the Yemeni people during a critical period.

Sayyed Abdulmalik noted that President Al-Sammad’s martyrdom was a major inspiration for the Yemeni people in sacrifice and steadfastness. He emphasized that all martyrs have made great contributions and played significant roles, collectively forming a profound school of thought and struggle.

The statement further explored the motivations behind the US-Saudi aggression, attributing it to Yemen’s revolutionary, faith-based approach and its unwavering commitment to independence. He underscored that the enemies sought to control Yemen’s resources and strategic position, while also punishing its strong stance on Palestinian and Arab causes.

He pointed out that the aggression against Yemen was instigated and supported by Israel under full American supervision, with Saudi Arabia serving as the executor and financier, providing funds and pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into the U.S. treasury.

Turning to the ongoing war in Gaza, Sayyed Abdulmalik condemned Israel’s actions, describing them as extreme hostilities targeting civilians, the elderly, and children. He also denounced US and Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, calling their goal one of extermination and total domination.

Urging unity and continued resistance, he expressed hope that Palestinian and Lebanese fighters would prevail and emphasized the necessity of ongoing support for their struggle.

He further warned that Yemen’s forces remain prepared to take action in response to any Israeli escalation.

Sayyed Abdulmalik’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in Gaza and Lebanon, where resistance forces continue to challenge Israeli aggression. His statements reaffirm Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and broader resistance movements across the region.