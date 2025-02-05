Eye of Humanity Center Condemns the Torture and Killing of Poet Rashid Alawi Al-Hatam

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development strongly condemned the brutal torture and killing of detained poet Rashid Alawi Al-Hatam inside the prisons of the Islah Party, which is loyal to the coalition forces in the city of Marib.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the center denounced the crime, emphasizing that “torture to death constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits the killing or mistreatment of detainees, classifying such acts as war crimes.” The statement further described the incident as part of an ongoing pattern of killings, torture, and mistreatment of prisoners and detainees by mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition.

The center held the coalition countries fully responsible for this crime and previous similar violations, demanding an independent investigation and criminal accountability for coalition leaders and those implicated in these acts. It also reiterated its call for the establishment of an impartial international investigative committee to examine all crimes committed against the Yemeni people.