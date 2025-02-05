Hamas Official Slams Trump’s Gaza Remarks as “Deeply Ignorant” and “Hostile”

Senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq has condemned former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about taking over Gaza and relocating its residents, calling them a reflection of “misperception and deep ignorance about Palestine and the region.”

“Gaza is not a piece of land to be controlled at will; it is part of our occupied Palestinian territory,” Resheq stated on Wednesday. “Any resolution must focus on ending the occupation and securing Palestinian rights, not on a real estate businessman’s vision of control and dominance.”

Resheq further asserted that Trump’s remarks highlighted the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people. He vowed that Palestinians, with the backing of Arab and Islamic nations and global supporters, would resist any plans for their displacement.

In a separate statement, Hamas strongly condemned Trump’s remarks, labeling them as “hostile” and warning that they would destabilize the region rather than promote peace.

“We, alongside our people and national leadership, will never allow any power to occupy our land or impose guardianship over our great nation, whose sacrifices have been immense in the struggle for liberation and statehood with Jerusalem as its capital,” Hamas declared.

The movement called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to take decisive action in defense of Palestinian rights.

Trump’s controversial statements came during a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister at the White House on Tuesday. He proposed a plan to “take over” and “own” Gaza, relocate its residents, and transform the enclave into what he described as “the Riviera of the Middle East.” His remarks marked a dramatic shift in longstanding US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.