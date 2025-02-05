Palestinian martyred by Zionist enemy fire east of Khan Yunis

Palestinian citizen was martyred today, Wednesday, by Zionist enemy forces’ fire in Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that citizen Adi Adel Al-Dabari was martyred by Zionist forces’ fire east of Khan Yunis.

Medical sources announced that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 47,518, most of whom are children and women, and 111,612 injuries since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7, 2023.