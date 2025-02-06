Ansarullah Condemns Trump’s Remarks as “Blatant Aggression” Against Palestinians

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has strongly condemned recent statements by former US President Donald Trump regarding the displacement of Palestinians and the potential US occupation of the Gaza Strip, describing them as a direct attack on Palestinian rights and a flagrant disregard for the Arab and Islamic world.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ansarullah denounced Trump’s remarks as part of an ongoing imperialist and colonial agenda, warning that such rhetoric reinforces Washington’s complicity in the crimes committed against Gaza.

“These blatant American threats, both in substance and intent, expose the United States as a primary partner in the genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people,” the statement read. “Washington is actively pushing a systematic plan to erase the Palestinian cause in favor of Zionist expansion.”

The group reaffirmed that the Palestinian people will never submit to such schemes and vowed that Yemen will remain steadfast in its support for the Palestinian struggle.

Ansarullah’s Political Bureau also called on all free nations to reject this dangerous precedent, stressing that Yemen stands in full solidarity with Palestine in resisting all forms of aggression and defending its legitimate rights. The statement urged the international community to hold aggressors accountable and prevent further violations against oppressed peoples.