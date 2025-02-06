Hamas Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan, Calls for Palestinian Unity and Arab Action

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has strongly rejected former US President Donald Trump’s recent statements regarding Gaza, emphasizing that its people will never abandon their land, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said on Wednesday.

“Trump’s remarks are completely unacceptable,” Qassem stated. “Gaza belongs to its people, and they will never leave.”

He warned that Trump’s proposal—suggesting US control over Gaza—amounts to a direct attempt to occupy the territory. In response, he called for an urgent Arab summit to confront what he described as a forced displacement scheme.

“We do not need any foreign country to govern Gaza, nor will we accept replacing one occupation with another,” Qassem asserted.

Stressing that rejection alone is insufficient, he urged Palestinian factions to unite against any forced displacement efforts. He also called on Arab nations to resist US pressures and take a firm stance against the proposed plan.