Hamas Condemns Trump’s Gaza Takeover Remarks as “Dangerous and Absurd”

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly denounced former US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about Washington’s plans to “own” Gaza, calling them inflammatory and hostile to the Palestinian cause.

“These remarks are a direct attack on our people and their struggle for liberation,” Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday. “They will not bring stability to the region but will instead add fuel to the fire.”

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump proposed that the United States take control of Gaza, oversee reconstruction efforts, remove unexploded ordnance, and relocate Palestinians elsewhere. He even suggested that US forces could be deployed to the enclave.

Hamas dismissed these statements as reckless and in violation of international law, affirming that “no country in the world will be allowed to occupy our land or impose guardianship over the Palestinian people.” The group urged the US administration to retract Trump’s remarks, warning that they undermine Palestinian rights and regional stability.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri called Trump’s comments “ridiculous and absurd,” while spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanoua described the proposal as a “failed attempt to eliminate the Palestinian cause.”

“The Palestinian people have endured immense suffering but have stood firm against Israeli occupation,” Qanoua said. “A people who have resisted the most brutal aggression for 15 months will not accept any displacement plans, no matter the cost.”

Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq also condemned the remarks, stressing that “Gaza is not a land to be bargained over.” He rejected any solution that fails to end Israeli occupation and guarantee Palestinian rights, adding, “The future of Gaza cannot be decided based on the mindset of a real estate dealer or a doctrine of power and domination.”