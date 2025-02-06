Yemen Condemns U.S. Plans for Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

In a statement issued, Thursday, the ministry emphasized that the forced displacement of the Palestinian people is a blatant violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court of 1998.

The statement noted that the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza aims to eliminate the Palestinian cause and undermines security and stability in the region and the world.

It asserted that the U.S. cannot achieve through pressure what it has failed to achieve through war and that both the U.S. and the occupying Zionist entity will fail in their attempts due to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their determination to hold onto their land.

The statement praised the stances rejecting the attempts to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza, calling on the international community—especially Arab and Islamic nations—to stand united against U.S. plans, strengthen Palestinian resilience in the face of these schemes, provide all forms of humanitarian support to the Palestinian people, and contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of the escalation by the occupying Zionist entity in the West Bank and its refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas.

It reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state on their entire national territory, with Quds as its capital.

US President Donald Trump’s controversial suggestion to take over Gaza after relocating its entire population has been swiftly rejected by Washington’s allies and adversaries alike; and sparked global condemnation.

Source: Almasirah Website