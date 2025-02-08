Israel to Release 183 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Three Captives

The Israeli occupation army is set to release 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, securing the release of three Israeli captives held in Gaza. This marks the fifth round of the first phase of the agreement.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office, the released detainees will include 18 prisoners serving life sentences, 54 with long-term sentences, and 111 individuals from Gaza who were detained following the events of October 7, 2023.

The announcement came after the Palestinian Resistance provided the names of the Israeli captives to be released under the agreement.

Earlier, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the names of the three Israeli captives—Eliyahu Datsun Yosef Sharabi, Or Avraham Lisha Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami—who will be freed as part of the deal.