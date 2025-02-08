Hezbollah Condemns Trump’s Call for Palestinian Displacement as a “Racist and Dangerous Scheme”

Hezbollah has strongly condemned former US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, denouncing it as a “blatant expression of racist and fascist ideology that threatens humanity at its core.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the group asserted that the right of people to their land is a fundamental and inalienable principle enshrined in international law, one that cannot be revoked under any form of coercion.

Hezbollah accused the US of attempting to replicate its own dark history of settler colonialism, stating, “Trump and his administration believe they can impose on Palestine what was done to Indigenous populations in America—extermination, displacement, and replacement by settlers.”

The statement warned that after failing to crush Palestinian resistance through military aggression, US and Israeli forces are now resorting to forced displacement, seeking to erase the Palestinian presence entirely and hand their land to Zionist settlers.

However, Hezbollah emphasized that the resilience of the Palestinian people has proven unshakable, declaring, “What the enemy could not seize through war, it will not obtain through deceptive slogans about offering Gazans a ‘better life’ elsewhere.”

Calling Trump’s proposal a “dangerous conspiracy,” the group urged Arab and Muslim nations to take concrete steps to counter this colonial project, warning that allowing it to succeed would open the door to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories.

Hezbollah concluded by vowing that this latest aggression against Palestine is doomed to fail. “Neither Trump’s power nor his conspiracies will break Palestinian resolve,” the statement read. “His plan will collapse, while Gaza and Palestine will remain in the hands of their rightful people.”