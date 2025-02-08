Saudi Gunfire Injures Civilian in Saada as Border Attacks Persist

A Yemeni citizen was wounded on Friday after being shot by Saudi forces in the Afrar area of the Monabbih border district in Saada governorate.

This latest incident adds to a growing list of Saudi-led attacks targeting civilians in border villages, where residents face relentless artillery shelling and machine gun fire on a daily basis.

The ongoing assaults underscore Saudi Arabia’s continued disregard for international calls for genuine peace, as violence against Yemeni civilians remains unabated.