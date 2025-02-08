The death toll by the Zionist aggression on Gaza rises to 47,583 martyrs

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Thursday, the arrival of 31 martyrs to the hospitals of the Strip during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health explained in its daily statistical report that among the martyrs, 28 martyrs were recovered, one martyr succumbed to his injuries, and two new martyrs, in addition to 4 injuries.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

The ministry indicated that the death toll by the Israeli aggression has risen to 47,583 martyrs and 111,633 injured since October 7, 2023.