Hamas Leader Warns of Ceasefire Collapse Amid Israeli Non-Compliance

A senior Hamas official has warned that the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza is at risk of collapsing due to Israel’s alleged failure to uphold its commitments, jeopardizing the prisoner exchange deal between the two sides.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, stated on Saturday that the agreement was in danger. “The ceasefire is at risk and may collapse because of Israel’s lack of commitment,” he said. “What we see is procrastination and failure to implement the first phase. This certainly endangers the agreement and could lead to its suspension or collapse.”

His remarks came after the fifth prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel took place on Saturday. Under the deal, Hamas released three Israeli detainees—Eli Sharabi, 52, Or Levy, 34, and Ohad Ben-Ami, 56—in the city of Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza.

In return, Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners, including 18 serving life sentences, 54 with long-term sentences, and 111 who were arrested following the events of October 7.

The fragile truce, which facilitated the prisoner swap, remains uncertain amid growing concerns over its sustainability.